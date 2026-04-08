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Michelin Expects Soft Q1 Tire Volumes Amid Weak OE Demand

April 08, 2026 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Michelin (ML.PA) said on Wednesday, that first-quarter 2026 tire volumes are expected to decline in the low-to-mid single-digit range as weaker original equipment demand continues across major markets, while replacement demand remains broadly stable.

The company indicated global original equipment demand in passenger cars and light trucks stayed negative, with slower vehicle demand in China and continued softness in Europe and United States.

In transport tires, demand remained weak, particularly in North America where high truck inventories and soft freight activity weighed on volumes.

ML.PA is currently trading at EUR 30.54 up EUR 1.32 or 4.52 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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