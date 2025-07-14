Bitcoin Magazine



Michael Saylor’s Strategy Now Owns Over 600,000 Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired an additional 4,225 Bitcoin for $472.5 million, bringing its total holdings to 601,550 BTC as corporate Bitcoin adoption continues to surge across markets.

According to a company filing on July 14, Strategy purchased Bitcoin at an average price of $111,827 per coin during the period from July 7 to July 13. The acquisition was funded through multiple capital raises, including $330.9 million from common share sales and $141.4 million from preferred stock offerings.

The institutional landscape has fundamentally transformed. From Strategy’s 601,550 BTC to Metaplanet’s 16,352 BTC and K33’s milestone of surpassing 100 BTC, we’re seeing unprecedented corporate accumulation.”

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now valued at approximately $73 billion at current prices around $121,500, representing a significant unrealized gain on its $29.27 billion total investment at an average cost basis of $71,268 per coin.

Strategy’s continued accumulation signals growing institutional confidence. Their multi-instrument capital raising approach has created a blueprint for corporate Bitcoin adoption while maintaining strong shareholder value.

At press time, Strategy shares are up 2.99% to $447 as Bitcoin trades near $120,744, reflecting the market’s positive response to expanding institutional participation.

