Michael Saylor Presents The 21 Ways to Wealth at Bitcoin 2025

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, took the stage at Bitcoin 2025 delivering a keynote titled “21 Ways to Wealth.” He stated: “This speech is for you. I’ve traveled the world and told countries, institutional investors, and even the disembodied spirits of our children’s children why they need Bitcoin. This is for every individual, every family, every small business. It’s for everybody.”

He began with clarity. “The first way to wealth is clarity,” he said. “Clarity comes the moment you realize Bitcoin is capital—perfected capital, programmable capital, incorruptible capital.” For Saylor, every thoughtful individual on Earth will ultimately seek such pristine capital, and every AI system will prefer it as well.

The second path is conviction. Bitcoin, he said, will appreciate faster than every other asset, because it’s engineered for performance. “It’s going to grow faster than real estate or collectibles. It is the most efficient store of value in human history.”

The third way is courage. “If you’re going to get rich on Bitcoin, you need courage,” he warned. “Wealth favors those who embrace intelligent monetary risk. Some people will get left behind. Others will juggle it. But the bold will feed the fire—sell your bonds, buy Bitcoin. An extraordinary explosion of value is coming.”

Fourth comes cooperation. “You are more powerful if you have the full support of your family. Your children have time and potential. The secret is transferring capital into their hands. Families that move in unity are unstoppable.”

The fifth is capability. “Master AI,” he said. “In 2025, everything you can imagine is at your fingertips—wisdom, analysis, creativity. Ask AI, argue with it, use it. You can become a super genius. Don’t put your ego first—put your interests first. Your family will thank you.”

Saylor’s sixth way to wealth is composition: construct legal entities that scale your strategy and protect your assets. “Ask the AI and figure it out. You can work hard, or you can work smart. This year, everyone should be operating like the most sophisticated millionaire family office.”

The seventh is citizenship. Choose your economic nexus carefully—“domicile where sovereignty respects your freedom,” he said. “This isn’t just about this year—it’s about this century.”

Eighth is civility. “Respect the natural power structures of the world. Respect the force of nature,” he explained. “If you want to generate wealth in the Bitcoin universe, don’t fight unnecessarily. Find common ground. Inflation and distraction are your enemies.”

Ninth is corporation. “A well-structured corporation is the most powerful wealth engine on Earth. Families are powerful. Partnerships are even more powerful. But corporations can scale globally. What is your vehicle? What is your path?”

The tenth way is focus. “Just because you can do a thing doesn’t mean you should,” he warned. “If you invest in Bitcoin, there’s a 90% chance it will succeed over five years. Don’t confuse ambition with accomplishment. Come up with a strategy—and stick to it.”

The eleventh is equity. “Share your opportunities with investors who will share your risk,” he said, pointing to MicroStrategy’s own rise from $10 million to a $5 billion market cap by aligning with equity partners who believed in the Bitcoin mission.

The twelfth is credit. “There are people in the world who are afraid of the future—they want small yield, certainty. Offer that. Give creditors security in return for capital. Convert their fear into fuel and turn risk into yield by investing in Bitcoin.”

The thirteenth is compliance. “Create the best company you can within the rules of your market. Learn the rules of the road. If you know them, you can drive faster. You can scale legally and sustainably.”

The fourteenth way is capitalization. “Velocity compounds wealth,” Saylor said. “Raise and reinvest capital as fast and as often as you can. The faster your money moves into productive Bitcoin strategies, the more it multiplies.”

Fifteenth is communication. “Speak with candor. Act with transparency. And repeat your message often,” he urged. “Creating wealth with Bitcoin is simple—but only if people understand what you’re doing and why you’re doing it.”

Sixteenth is commitment. “Don’t allow yourself to be distracted,” he said. “Don’t chase your own ideas. Don’t feed the trolls. Stay committed to Bitcoin. It’s the greatest idea in the world. The world probably doesn’t care what you think—but it will care when you win.”

The Seventeenth way is competence. “You’re not competing with noise—you’re competing with someone who is laser-focused, who executes flawlessly,” he said. “You must deliver consistent, precise, and reliable performance. That’s how you win.”

The Eighteenth is adaptation. “Circumstances change. Every structure you trust today will eventually fail. A wise person is prepared to abandon their baggage and adjust plans when needed. Rigidity is ruin.”

Nineteenth is evolution. “Build on your core strengths. You don’t need to start over—you need to level up. Leverage what you already do best, and expand it through Bitcoin and advanced technologies.”

Twentieth is advocacy. “Inspire others to walk the Bitcoin path,” he said. “Become an evangelist for economic freedom. Show others what this revolution really means. Show them the way.”

Finally, the twenty-first way is generosity. “When you’re successful—and you will be successful—spread happiness. Share security. Deliver hope. That light inside you will shine. And others will be drawn to it.”

As he ended, Saylor smiled and quoted the very origin of it all:

“It might make sense to get some, in case it catches on.” – Satoshi.

In Michael Saylor’s worldview, Bitcoin is not a get-rich-quick scheme—it’s the ultimate long-term play. It is the foundation of generational wealth, the engine of personal and institutional freedom, and the tool for those bold enough to lead humanity into a more sovereign, secure future.

You can watch the full panel discussion and the rest of the Bitcoin 2025 Conference Day 3 below:

