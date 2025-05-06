Bitcoin Magazine



Michael Saylor Explains Why Microsoft Should Buy Bitcoin

At Strategy World 2025, Michael Saylor issued a bold message to tech giants like Microsoft: skip the stock buybacks and buy Bitcoin instead.

“Microsoft is going to do a buyback,” Saylor said. “Buying Bitcoin would be 10x better than buying their own stock.” Backed by data, he made the case that corporate treasuries are leaving massive upside on the table by sticking with legacy capital strategies.

Over the last five years, Microsoft stock has returned an impressive 18% annually. But Bitcoin? It’s up 62% annually over that same stretch. “If the cost of capital is the S&P 500 at 14%, Microsoft is outperforming by 4%. Bitcoin is outperforming by 48%,” Saylor emphasized. “Bonds, by the way, are down 5%—underperforming by 19%.”

According to Saylor, Bitcoin is not just a better-performing asset—it’s a fundamentally different type of asset. “It’s digital capital,” he said. “Everything digital is better. Digital pictures are better. Digital relationships, digital messages, digital videos. Don’t believe me? Ask Kodak. Ask Polaroid.”

He compared Bitcoin to a digital building—one that’s invisible, untouchable, and immortal. “Everything you hate about a physical building, that it’s visible and the mayor can rent control it and weather can strike it—everything you hate about it goes away,” he said. “Instead, the building becomes invisible, indestructible, immortal, and teleportable.”

Saylor argued that a company like Microsoft—which built its dominance on digital infrastructure—should now be powered by digital capital. “Microsoft should be powered by digital capital,” he said plainly.

He also pointed to Bitcoin’s unique advantage as an uncorrelated asset. “You’re going to hold something on your balance sheet that’s not correlated to everything else,” he said. “You can do stock buybacks, dividend out your cash flow, or you can embrace the future.”

For Saylor, that future is clear. A company sitting on billions in cash should consider the upside of Bitcoin—a decentralized, borderless, censorship-resistant asset with the best performance record of the past decade.

“You’ve got to find something that’s not exposed to competitors, countries, corporations, creditors, currencies, or cultures,” he said. “And that’s Bitcoin.”

Watch the full live stream here.

