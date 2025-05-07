Bitcoin Magazine



Michael Saylor Delivers Bitcoin for Corporations 2025 Keynote Speech

In his keynote at Bitcoin for Corporations 2025, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, laid out a powerful case for why Bitcoin represents the most compelling capital asset for corporations today. Saylor emphasized the stark economic realities facing the vast majority of public companies, labeling 96% of them as “zombie companies” that are unable to outperform a Treasury bill.

From Zombie Company to Treasury Titan

Drawing on his own experience at Strategy, Saylor recounted how the company leveraged Bitcoin as a balance sheet strategy starting in 2020, transforming itself from a stagnating enterprise to one of the most profitable Bitcoin-backed firms in the world. “If you’re not Apple, Google, or Nvidia,” Saylor said, “you need to find a strategy to break free from the stranglehold of digital monopolies.”

Saylor’s pitch to the audience was clear: Bitcoin is not just an asset – it’s the antidote to corporate entropy. Unlike AI, which he described as a consensus technology that amplifies the power of incumbents, Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift, allowing companies to store value in an asset that is “indestructible, invisible, and immortal.”

For Saylor, the Bitcoin strategy is simple: “You want to 10x your company? Buy Bitcoin. You want to 100x? Buy Bitcoin with someone else’s money.” He argued that while the Magnificent Seven – Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – will continue to dominate, Bitcoin offers a rare path for smaller firms to align with a global monetary network in its nascence.

Saylor concluded with a bold call to action: “Bitcoin is the universal, perpetual, profitable merger partner for every company on Earth. The only question is: Are you ready to make the merger?”

