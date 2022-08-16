Michael Burry Sells Everything Except This One Stock

In the below video, I explain what's going on with Michael Burry and Scion Asset Management, the hedge fund he runs. According to the most recent 13F, Burry liquidated 12 positions and kept only this single stock, Geo Group (NYSE: GEO), long. Why is he holding this stock? Is Geo stock a buy now, or is it simply a trade? Watch the video below to find out.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 16, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 16, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than The Geo Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Geo Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.