Michael Burry Sells Everything Except This One Stock

In the below video, I explain what's going on with Michael Burry and Scion Asset Management, the hedge fund he runs. According to the most recent 13F, Burry liquidated 12 positions and kept only this single stock, Geo Group (NYSE: GEO), long. Why is he holding this stock? Is Geo stock a buy now, or is it simply a trade? Watch the video below to find out.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 16, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 16, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

