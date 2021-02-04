MIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.75, changing hands as high as $29.97 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $45.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.93.

