MGM Resorts Stock Jumps 16%: Here's Why

Key Points

MGM Resorts got a buyout offer for $48.30 per share.

The offer from People Incorporated, formerly IAC, is non-binding and the company doesn't currently have the financing to close the deal.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International ›

MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) received a buyout offer for $48.30 per share today, which helped push the stock higher. But shares are now trading well over that price as investors think there's more upside to be had. In this video, I go over the details of the offer, why it may not be all its cracked up to be, and why I hope the deal doesn't go through. MGM Resorts continues to be a great value stock for investors and this could unlock more value long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 1, 2026. The video was published on June 1, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.