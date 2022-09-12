Markets
MGM Resorts' Stock in 3 Minutes

Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
The gambling business has long been known for high risks and large amounts of debt. But MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) is now a cash flow business with a solid balance sheet. This video covers everything you need to know about MGM's business model and finances in a little over three minutes.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices on Sept. 9, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 12, 2022.

