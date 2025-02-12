MGM Resorts' Q4 EPS Outpaces Estimates

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), a leading global hospitality and entertainment company, released its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. Significantly, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.45, surpassing expectations of $0.32, as revenues of $4.35 billion exceeded the expected $4.27 billion. However, net income decreased to $157 million from $313 million a year ago -- a decline the company attributed largely to its one-time gains in the prior-year period from the sale of its Gold Strike Tunica property.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Adjusted EPS $0.45 $0.32 $1.06 (57.5%) Revenue $4.35 billion $4.27 billion $4.38 billion (0.7%) Net income $157 million N/A $313 million (49.8%) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $528 million N/A $632 million (16.4%)

MGM Resorts International is a major player in the global hospitality industry, known for its expansive portfolio of resorts and casinos. Recently, its efforts have been focused on an asset-light business model that enables effective capital allocation and digital expansion. MGM's strategy has involved divesting real estate assets and leasing them back. Concurrently, it has been enhancing its online gaming capabilities through platforms like BetMGM, aiming for a strong footprint in an increasingly digital market. Key success factors have included maintaining robust service quality and remaining competitive in key geographical areas such as Las Vegas, Macau, and regional U.S. markets.

Quarterly Highlights

During the fourth quarter, MGM's digital and regional operations gained ground. Its online gaming platform, BetMGM, recorded a 15% year-over-year revenue increase. Regional operations saw a 7% increase in net revenues, aided by the contrast to a year-ago period that included a labor strike at its Detroit property. Nevertheless, challenges remained on the Las Vegas Strip, where it experienced a 6% decline in net revenues due to competitive pressures and the absence of prior-year events like Formula 1. Regional EBITDAR grew by 21% as the company benefited from favorable conditions and strategic interventions.

Operational expenses saw moderate increases in line with MGM’s continued investment in service quality. Additionally, MGM executed significant capital activities, including the repurchase of 33 million shares worth $1.4 billion over the year, which significantly reduced its shares outstanding. Despite the overall strong performance, the Las Vegas market suffered a 15% drop in casino revenues, predominantly from the table games segment, underscoring the volatility in customer segments and operational dynamics.

Remarkably, MGM China showcased a record annual performance with a 25% jump in segment adjusted EBITDAR, largely driven by favorable market conditions in Macau. Revenues in the Chinese segment ticked up by 28%. However, its consolidated adjusted EBITDA shrank compared to the previous year, pointing to the need for strategic patience amidst fluctuating market dynamics.

Strategic Plans and Expectations

Looking ahead, MGM Resorts management emphasizes sustained growth in digital gaming and geographical expansion in Macau. The company projects profitability for BetMGM in 2025, reinforcing its long-term digital strategy. Moreover, expectations are high for both Las Vegas and Macau, as the company makes significant investments targeted at enhancing operational infrastructure and customer experiences. In the coming quarters, attention will focus on organic growth, especially in sports and entertainment segments, underpinned by improved pricing strategies and ongoing cost management.

MGM aims to capitalize on emerging markets like the UAE and Brazil, leveraging partnerships and digital expansions. Key potential initiatives include new developments in Osaka, Japan, and exploring opportunities in Thailand.

