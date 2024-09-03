MGM Resorts To Offer $750 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Tuesday announced that it proposes to offer $750 million of Senior Notes, due 2032.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering mainly to repay debt, including its outstanding 6.750 percent senior notes due 2025.

MGM was trading down by 0.90 percent at $37.25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

