Is MGM Resorts International Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $8.5 billion , MGM Resorts International ( MGM ) is a leading global gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates a portfolio of renowned casino resorts, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay. It operates across four key segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts; Regional Operations; MGM China; and MGM Digital, offering gaming, hospitality, dining, entertainment, and online gaming experiences.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and MGM Resorts fits this criterion perfectly. Through its subsidiary BetMGM, the company provides online sports betting and iGaming services, expanding its digital presence. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Resorts continues to drive growth through high-quality assets, strategic locations, and extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities.

MGM saw a 38.6% decline from its 52-week high of $48.24 . Shares of the casino and resort operator have dipped 14.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 6% decline over the same time frame.

In the longer term, MGM stock is down 14.5% on a YTD basis, which is a more pronounced decline than SPX’s 4.6% dip. Moreover, shares of MGM Resorts have dropped 37.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 6.8% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

MGM has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of MGM Resorts climbed 17.5% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 12. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $4.4 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Investors responded positively to the 15% year-over-year revenue growth in BetMGM, signaling strength in its online gaming expansion, as well as the 25% increase in MGM China’s adjusted EBITDAR. MGM also repurchased 33 million shares in 2024 for $1.4 billion, reducing outstanding shares by over 40% since 2021.

Furthermore, record-high convention bookings in December and early 2025 revenue growth across Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and digital segments reinforced expectations for continued strong performance.

However, MGM has underperformed its rival, Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ), which has decreased 25.3% over the past 52 weeks. But, on a YTD basis, Las Vegas Sands saw a 24.8% dip, performing weaker than MGM Resorts.

Despite MGM Resorts’ weak performance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $49.39 .

