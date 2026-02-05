Markets
MGM Resorts International Profit Rises In Q4

February 05, 2026 — 04:45 pm EST

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $293.612 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $157.432 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $4.605 billion from $4.346 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293.612 Mln. vs. $157.432 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $4.605 Bln vs. $4.346 Bln last year.

