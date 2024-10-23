MGM Resorts Earnings Preview: What to Expect

MGM Resorts International (MGM), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts. Valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, the company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention, and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties. The global hospitality and entertainment giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MGM to report a profit of $0.59 per share on a diluted basis, down 7.8% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MGM to report EPS of $2.54, down 4.9% from $2.67 in fiscal 2023. However, its EPS is expected to rise 11.8% year over year to $2.84 in fiscal 2025.

MGM stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 15% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY)30% gains over the same time frame.

On Jul. 31, MGM shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.86 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.66. The company’s revenue was $4.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MGM stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” MGM’s average analyst price target is $52.74, indicating a potential upside of 30.2% from the current levels.

