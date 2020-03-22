MGM Resorts Appoints Bill Hornbuckle As Acting CEO; Paul Salem As Chairman

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it appointed its Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle as acting Chief Executive Officer and President, replacing outgoing Chairman and CEO Jim Murren.

Murren informed the company in early February of his plans to step down prior to the expiration of his contract, and in light of the public health crisis gripping the nation and the travel industry, has vacated the position as of today so as to provide continuity of leadership for the company.

Paul Salem has been appointed as Chairman of the company. He currently is a member of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors and Chair of the real estate committee of MGM Resorts.

According to reports, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has formed a statewide task force to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The task force will be led by Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts. Murren will begin the position immediately in an unpaid, voluntary position.

