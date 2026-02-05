MGM China Holdings FY Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - MGM China Holdings Limited (M04.F, 2282.HK) reported that adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 rose 10% to HK$10 billion, while net revenue grew 11% year-on-year to HK$34.8 billion.

The Group noted that Macau continued to grow in 2025, welcoming a record 40 million visitors compared to 34.9 million in 2024. Average daily visitation increased 15% to 109,779.

MGM China Holdings Limited was trading at HK$12.82 as of 10:21 AM GMT+8, reflecting a decline of HK$0.50, or 3.75%, during market hours on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.