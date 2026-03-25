MGK Offers Focused Growth While VOOG Provides Broader Diversification: Which Is the Right ETF for You?

Key Points

MGK charges a slightly lower expense ratio but offers a lower expense ratio than VOOG.

MGK has historically delivered stronger long-term growth, but it's also experienced a deeper five-year drawdown.

VOOG offers a broader portfolio with more holdings than MGK.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) both offer exposure to large-cap U.S. growth stocks, but their approaches are distinct.

While VOOG holds growth stocks within the S&P 500 and provides broader diversification, MGK zeroes in on mega-cap growth stocks. This comparison unpacks their cost, performance, sector makeup, and practical trade-offs to help investors determine which may fit their portfolio goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VOOG MGK Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of March 25, 2026) 18.47% 15.07% Dividend yield 0.50% 0.37% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.12 1.21 AUM $21.9 billion $29.3 billion

MGK comes in slightly more affordable on fees, with a marginally lower expense ratio. However, investors seeking more income from their investment may prefer VOOG’s slightly higher dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VOOG MGK Max drawdown (5 y) -32.74% -36.01% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total returns) $1,857 $1,879

What's inside

MGK targets the largest U.S. growth companies, holding just 60 stocks with a heavy technology focus (53% of assets), followed by communication services and consumer cyclical sectors. Its top three holdings — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — account for over a third of assets, reflecting a concentrated approach.

VOOG, by contrast, spreads its bets across 140 holdings drawn from the S&P 500’s growth segment. It offers a slightly broader sector mix with 47% of assets dedicated to technology, followed by communication services and financial services. Its largest positions match those of MGK, and there are no unusual features or quirks in either ETF’s construction.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

While both VOOG and MGK focus on large-cap stocks with a heavy tilt toward tech, they differ in their allocations and diversification.

MGK is the narrower of the two ETFs, with far fewer holdings than VOOG. It also focuses solely on mega-cap stocks, which are generally defined as those with a market cap of at least $200 billion.

This targeted approach limits diversification and can result in greater volatility, and MGK’s higher beta and steeper max drawdown suggest the fund has experienced more significant price swings over the last five years. However, its more significant tilt toward tech stocks could also lead to higher total returns over time.

VOOG is more diversified across large- and mega-cap stocks, and it also somewhat limits exposure to tech giants. While the two funds share the same top three holdings, those stocks make up 34.79% of MGK’s total portfolio compared to 30.59% for VOOG. If those three stocks are hit hard during a market downturn, VOOG could experience a slightly smaller impact than MGK. But if they overperform, MGK could earn higher returns than VOOG.

Investors seeking exposure to mega-cap growth stocks may prefer MGK’s highly targeted approach, while those who prefer slightly more diversification might opt for VOOG.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.