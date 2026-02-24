MGE Energy, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.20 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $22.02 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $189.55 million from $171.42 million last year.

MGE Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.20 Mln. vs. $22.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $189.55 Mln vs. $171.42 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.