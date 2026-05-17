M&G Shaved 2.4% of Methanex After a Near-Doubling

Key Points

M&G PLC sold 303,555 shares of Methanex; estimated transaction value is $15.27 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Methanex position rose by $236.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price appreciation.

This transaction represented 0.08% of M&G PLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

After the trade, the fund held 12,453,376 Methanex shares valued at $747.20 million.

The position now accounts for 4% of AUM, placing it as the fourth largest holding for the fund.

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On May 13, 2026, M&G PLC disclosed it sold 303,555 shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) in the first quarter, an estimated $15.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

M&G PLC sold 303,555 shares of Methanex; estimated transaction value is $15.27 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Methanex position rose by $236.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price appreciation.

This transaction represented 0.08% of M&G PLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

After the trade, the fund held 12,453,376 Methanex shares valued at $747.20 million.

The position now accounts for 4% of AUM, placing it as the fourth largest holding for the fund.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, M&G PLC reduced its holdings in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 303,555 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $15.27 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $236.93 million, a change reflecting both sales activity and share price appreciation.

What else to know

The sale brought the Methanex position to 4% of M&G PLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MSFT: $1.06 billion (5.6% of AUM) NYSE: AMCR: $1.01 billion (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AZN: $816.77 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MEOH: $747.20 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: META: $532.53 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, shares of Methanex were priced at $63.38, up 89.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 64 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $63.38 Market capitalization $4.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.67 billion Net income (TTM) $16.39 million

Company snapshot

MEOH produces and supplies methanol globally, with additional revenue from storage, terminal facilities, and ocean-going vessel operations.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, generating income through methanol production, offtake contracts, and spot market purchases to meet customer demand.

It serves chemical and petrochemical producers in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Methanex is a leading global supplier of methanol, leveraging vertically integrated operations and a dedicated shipping fleet to serve industrial clients worldwide. The company’s scale, international logistics capabilities, and diversified sourcing provide resilience and flexibility in meeting customer needs. Methanex’s strategic focus on global distribution and operational efficiency positions it competitively within the chemicals sector.

What this transaction means for investors

M&G sold about 2.4% of its Methanex position in Q1, paring a 12.75 million share stake by just over 303,000 shares. At $747 million at quarter-end, the position ranks fourth in M&G's U.S. equity portfolio by dollar value — behind only Microsoft, Amcor, and AstraZeneca — which makes the article's claim that it sits outside the top five incorrect. Methanex shares rose roughly 89% over the prior year, and M&G's position value climbed $237 million quarter-over-quarter despite the reduction. A 2.4% haircut after a near-doubling is routine portfolio maintenance, not a change in view — the kind of sizing adjustment that happens when a single stock appreciates sharply relative to the rest of a large book. The more useful question for anyone watching this stock is whether the thesis that kept M&G at that level of concentration still holds after the run. A near-doubling in price changes the risk-reward calculus, and a 13F can't answer that — only your own read on methanol demand and pricing can.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amcor Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.