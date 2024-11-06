M&G Plc Increases Stake in Smiths News

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

M&G Plc has increased its stake in Smiths News PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights. This acquisition highlights M&G Plc’s strategic interest in Smiths News, potentially influencing the company’s future direction and market perception. As of November 5, 2024, M&G holds 5.34% of Smiths News’ voting rights.

