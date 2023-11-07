MFA Financial Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) reported that its net loss available to common stock for the third quarter of widened to $64.66 million or $0.64 per share from $63.24 million or $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year.

Distributable earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $41.1 million, or $0.40 per share for the latest-quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter declined to $46.14 million from $52.29 million in the prior year.

