MFA Financial (MFA) Q2 EPS Drops 47%

Key Points Distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) missed analyst expectations by 20.3% in Q2 2025, with distributable revenue (non-GAAP) falling short by 61.2%.

Business purpose loan credit losses and lower mortgage banking income from Lima One weighed on results.

The $0.36 per share dividend was maintained, exceeding distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), a real estate investment trust focused on residential mortgage assets and related investments, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most notable development was a significant shortfall in both distributable earnings (non-GAAP) and revenue (non-GAAP) compared to analyst estimates. Distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) came in at $0.24, missing the $0.30 non-GAAP estimate by 20.3%. Revenue (non-GAAP) of $24.7 million was well below the $63.7 million forecast, representing a gap of 61.2%. The company cited ongoing credit losses in its business purpose loan segment and lower mortgage banking income as key challenges. Despite these earnings pressures, MFA kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $0.36 per share. The quarter underscored the company’s robust liquidity and ongoing asset growth, but also revealed persistent credit and earnings volatility.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.24 $0.30 $0.45 (46.7%) EPS (GAAP) $0.22 $0.32 (31.3%) Revenue (GAAP) N/A N/A N/A N/A Book Value per Common Share (GAAP) $13.12 $13.80 (4.9%) Economic Book Value per Common Share $13.69 $14.34 (4.5%)

Understanding MFA Financial’s Business

MFA Financial is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT. It invests mainly in residential mortgage assets, including whole loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Most of its portfolio consists of non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans and business purpose loans for residential properties, with agency MBS making up a smaller portion.

The company earns income from the difference between the interest it receives from its investments and the cost of financing those investments—a metric known as net interest spread. MFA also generates fees and gains from mortgage loan origination, largely through Lima One, its loan origination subsidiary. Key factors for its success are effective interest rate and credit risk management, maintaining strong liquidity, and balancing asset growth with disciplined portfolio quality.

Quarter in Review: Results, Challenges, and Key Developments

During Q2 2025, MFA’s distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) fell short of expectations at $0.24, down from $0.45 in the prior year period. Revenue (non-GAAP) also lagged forecasts, coming in far below consensus. The largest drag on results was credit losses from business purpose loans—these are short-term loans financing real estate investment properties, often meant for renovation or development. MFA reported $23.7 million in delinquent transitional loans sold, leading to realized losses on assets that had already shown signs of nonperformance. Credit pressures remained visible in some segments: 60+ day loan delinquencies stood at 7.3%, slightly lower than last quarter but still elevated. Single-family transitional loans had a high delinquency rate of 13.1% as of June 30, 2025, while multifamily transitional loans were at 8.3% as of June 30, 2025.

Lima One, the subsidiary focused on originating business purpose loans, saw its mortgage banking income drop to $6.1 million from $7.6 million compared to the prior year period. Ongoing credit resolutions and foreclosures mean earnings from this segment are likely to remain volatile in upcoming quarters. Management stated that most of the required write-downs for troubled assets are already reflected, with outstanding foreclosure proceedings causing timing variability in reported profits.

Despite these headwinds, MFA expanded its total investment portfolio to $10.8 billion, up slightly from the previous quarter. The company acquired $503.0 million in new non-QM loans and $131.1 million in new agency MBS, pushing the agency MBS portfolio to $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. Lima One originated $217 million in new business purpose loans. At the same time, the company sold $24 million in delinquent loans and 107 real estate-owned (REO) properties for $21.8 million, continuing its push to clear troubled assets and recycle capital into stronger loans.

Financing and risk management were a clear focus. MFA’s debt-to-net equity ratio increased modestly to 5.2x, and its leverage on core borrowings (recourse leverage) held steady at 1.8x as of June 30, 2025. The company completed its 18th non-QM loan securitization, collateralized by $318.4 million in unpaid principal balance. Interest rate hedging activities intensified, increasing derivative positions to a notional amount of $3.5 billion. A 100 basis point rise in interest rates would decrease portfolio value by 1.3% and reduce stockholders’ equity by 8.6%, based on company disclosures.

The dividend remained at $0.36 per share, unchanged for the quarter. Notably, this payout exceeded distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025, continuing a trend from recent periods.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Trends

MFA management did not provide explicit financial guidance for the third quarter or for fiscal 2025. Leadership cautioned that distributable earnings may remain volatile in the near term as loan workout activity continues, and indicated that current realized credit losses are largely reserved or previously marked through. There is an ongoing focus on redeploying capital from resolved troubled loans into higher-yielding, performing assets, which could support improved results in future quarters, but no specific forecast was offered.

The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.36 per share. Investors will likely continue to monitor the relationship between distributable earnings and the dividend, along with trends in loan performance, portfolio composition, and further credit resolutions. The lack of clear forward guidance and ongoing earnings volatility may keep attention focused on MFA’s ability to stabilize profitability and maintain its payout as it works through unsettled credit exposures.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

