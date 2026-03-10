Mexico Could Decide Nu Holdings' Long-Term Future

Key Points

Mexico is the scalability test.

Unit economics matter.

A profitable Mexico reduces concentration risk and strengthens the long-term investment case.

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) built its empire in Brazil. But its long-term future may depend on overseas countries, particularly Mexico.

Brazil remains Nu Holdings' profit engine. It's where the company started, refined its underwriting model, built brand trust, and achieved scale. But empires rarely rely on a single territory.

If Nu Holdings wants to become the dominant digital bank of Latin America, not just Brazil, Mexico must work. And that means more than just adding users.

Customer growth is only step one

Nu Holdings has grown rapidly in Mexico. The country represents one of the largest underbanked populations in Latin America, with millions of consumers lacking access to affordable credit and modern financial services.

Customer additions have been strong, reaching 13 million in the third quarter of 2025. But adding users is the easy part. The more challenging task is translating that growth into sustainable profitability.

Brazil benefits from operating leverage, brand maturity, and data scale. Mexico is earlier in its development curve. Credit models are still seasoning, while risk behavior is still developing.

Nu Holdings must prove that its Brazilian playbook travels well.

Can Mexico converge with Brazil in unit economics?

One of the significant questions is whether Mexico's business can deliver economic benefits comparable to those in Brazil. Others include:

Can Mexico approach Brazilian revenue per customer over time?

Can it maintain similar delinquency profiles?

Can cost-to-serve remain structurally low in a new regulatory and competitive environment?

If Mexican average revenue per active customer rises steadily while asset quality remains stable, it will strengthen the whole group. If revenue per user stagnates or credit costs rise materially, expansion becomes more expensive than expected.

Investors should monitor three signals closely:

Loan growth and delinquency trends in Mexico

Revenue mix development beyond credit

Efficiency metrics as the business scales

The good news is that early signs suggest that Mexico is on track to become an important (and profitable) market for Nu Holdings. For instance, Mexico's average revenue per active customer reached $12.50 in the third quarter of 2025, significantly outperforming the young Brazilian business at a similar stage (2019).

Regulatory and competitive realities

Mexico offers opportunity but also complexity. The regulatory environment differs from Brazil's. Competition includes both traditional banks and local fintech challengers. Consumer behavior may not mirror Brazilian patterns perfectly.

Nu Holdings must balance aggressive expansion with disciplined risk management. Rapid credit growth without adequate data seasoning can distort long-term performance. Measured scaling builds credibility. The company should choose the latter.

What does it mean for investors?

Nu Holdings does not need to enter the U.S. to justify long-term optimism. It needs Mexico to succeed.

If Nu Holdings replicates its Brazilian economics in Mexico -- with disciplined lending, rising monetization, and improving operating leverage -- it strengthens the foundation of its banking empire. If it struggles to translate growth into profitability, expansion becomes a drag rather than a catalyst.

Mexico is no longer just an opportunity. It is a test in 2026 that investors should watch closely.

