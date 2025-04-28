Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $21.3 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. The leading precision instruments supplier is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTD to report a profit of $7.90 per share on a diluted basis, down 11.1% from $8.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full year, analysts expect MTD to report EPS of $42.51, up 3.4% from $41.11 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.7% year over year to $47.04 in fiscal 2026.

MTD stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 9.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 1.3% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, MTD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $12.41 beat Wall Street expectations of $11.69. The company’s revenue was $1.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1 billion. MTD expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $42.35 to $43.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, seven give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” MTD’s average analyst price target is $1328.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.1% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.