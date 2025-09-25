Mettler-Toledo International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1218.64, changing hands as low as $1211.95 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $946.69 per share, with $1521.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1217.34. The MTD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

