Metsera Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) posted a net loss of $76.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $19.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net loss per share of common stock was $1.03 compared to a loss of $1.44.

Cash position cash and cash equivalents were $588.3 million as of March 31, 2025, after taking into account proceeds from the IPO, compared to $352.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Based on current operating plans, Metsera estimates existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund projected operating expenses, working capital and capital expenditure needs into 2027.

Shares of Metsera are down 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.