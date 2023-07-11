Metronidazole For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

Most dog owners will unfortunately have to deal with their dog suffering from diarrhea or gastrointestinal issues at some point in their life.

If that occurs, their veterinarian is likely to prescribe them metronidazole (also known by its brand name Flagyl).

Not only can metronidazole alleviate diarrhea due to bacterial infections and reduce gastrointestinal issues, the cost of the medication is often covered by pet insurance.

Similar to use in people, antibiotics are a powerful choice in treating bacterial infections, but they can also come with side effects.

Here is a look at metronidazole for dogs and whether it’s safe to give to your dog.

What Is Metronidazole Used for in Dogs?

Metronidazole is an antibiotic and antiprotozoal drug that is used to treat Giardia, anaerobic bacterial infections, and acute diarrhea.

Similar to many medications used in veterinary medication, metronidazole was initially approved by the FDA for use in humans to treat bacterial infections. It is now used off-label by veterinarians.

Metronidazole was previously believed to be effective as an anti-inflammatory medication for the gut, says Dr. Primrose Moss, a veterinary surgeon at Avonvale Veterinary Centres in the United Kingdom.

“However, there is very limited evidence of this and it is no longer commonly used for this purpose due to concerns about its impact on the gut biome and rising antimicrobial resistance,” Moss wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Is Metronidazole (Flagyl) Safe To Give to Dogs?

Metronidazole is a commonly used medication for dogs and is relatively safe and effective when used properly under the guidance of a veterinarian.

“Metronidazole is effective against a wide range of bacteria, is relatively inexpensive, and is usually well tolerated by dogs,” says Dr. Maria Botinas, D.V.M., area medical director in Florida of IndeVets, a nationwide veterinary staffing service.

However, with the rise of antimicrobial resistance, many veterinarians are moving away from using metronidazole “as a first line treatment for diarrhea in an attempt to preserve its efficacy against more serious pathogens,” says Dr. Julie Sanders D.V.M., veterinarian and director of operations for Heart + Paw, a chain of veterinary facilities on the East Coast.

When Owners Can Give Metronidazole to Dogs

Given the concern around over-use and antimicrobial resistance, it’s important that metronidazole is used only as directed by your veterinarian.

When used as an antibiotic, metronidazole can treat bacterial infections, in particular gastrointestinal infections, Moss says. It may also be used to treat protozoal infections like Giardia, if other medications like fenbendazole have failed, she adds.

Owners that have old prescription bottles of metronidazole in the house should not give them to their dog, Sanders says.

“Expired drugs can be ineffective or unsafe,” she says. “The use of less potent formulations can also contribute to antimicrobial resistance.”

Proper disposal is critical, especially when it comes to old antibiotics like metronidazole. Sanders cautions against throwing old medications in the trash or down the toilet, both of which can contribute to overall drug resistance since lower concentrations of the drug can end up back in the environment.

The Department of Justice hosts National Prescription Drug Take Back Days a couple of times a year. You can search for a pharmaceutical disposal location on its website.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Metronidazole to Dogs

Metronidazole should not be used in conjunction with the following:

Dogs with liver issues or dysfunction

Dogs that are pregnant or nursing

Dogs that are allergic to the medication

Dogs taking medication that contain calcineurin inhibitors such as tacrolimus and cyclosporine (which are fairly common in veterinary medicine)

Metronidazole should not be combined with cimetidine (Tagamet)

Dog owners should always discuss any and all medications and supplements that they are giving their dog to ensure no negative effects from metronidazole.

What Is a Safe Metronidazole Dosage for Dogs?

A safe dosage of metronidazole will depend on several factors, including the dog’s weight and medical history.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, metronidazole dosage is dependent on what it’s being used to treat;t for instance,, the dosage to treat Giardia is 25 mg/kg every 12 hours for five days.

The most effective and safe dosage will be determined by your veterinarian.

Can Dogs Overdose on Metronidazole?

Dogs can absolutely overdose on metronidazole.

“The difference between the high end of the therapeutic range and the toxic range [of metronidazole] is relatively small. The risk of overdosing and toxicity is real,” Sanders says.

Can I Give My Dog Metronidazole Every Day?

Metronidazole is usually given every 8 to 12 hours for several days or weeks.

“The duration of treatment time is dependent on the underlying disease being treated,” Sanders says.

Metronidazole is not intended to be used as a daily maintenance drug for most pets, as it can have an adverse effect on gut microflora.

Metronidazole Side Effects for Dogs

Dogs that are given metronidazole usually experience an improvement to their symptoms and in overall health.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, “Metronidazole can cross the blood-brain barrier, so at high doses it can sometimes cause neurological symptoms.” Those side effects typically go away once the treatment is discontinued.

Potential negative side effects from metronidazole include the following:

Gastrointestinal upset

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Depression

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Acute bone marrow necrosis

Low white blood cell counts

Overgrowth of yeast in the gastrointestinal tract

Neurological symptoms, including stumbling, scuffing limbs, seizure-like activity, weakness, tremors

“If you notice side effects after starting treatment…it’s worth speaking with your vet before giving further doses as they may recommend switching medication—especially if you’ve noticed a neurological problem,” Moss says.

Moss adds that it’s important to discuss any concerns with your vet before starting the medication, including any pre-existing medication conditions or a history of seizures.

How Long Does It Take for Metronidazole To Start Working?

Metronidazole usually starts working within a few days, but it can depend entirely on the individual case.

For serious infections, it can take 48 to 72 hours to see a change in the dog’s symptoms.

“It’s important to remember that even if your dog seems to be back to normal within a few days, some bacteria may linger and potentially cause a relapse if the course of metronidazole isn’t finished,” Moss says.

How Long Does Metronidazole Stay in a Dog’s System?

In an otherwise healthy dog, metronidazole usually stays in their system for about 24-36 hours.

Bottom Line

Under the care and supervision of your veterinarian, metronidazole is a safe and effective drug for treating bacterial infections.

Since it’s only available through prescription, it’s important you visit your veterinarian who will consider your dog’s full medical history and determine whether metronidazole is an appropriate treatment for your dog.

