Metro Mining Sets New Bauxite Shipment Record

November 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has set a new monthly shipment record by delivering 793,420 wet metric tonnes (WMT) of bauxite in October 2024, marking an increase of 2% from the previous month and 18% compared to October 2023. Despite operational challenges, the company also achieved a new daily transhipment record, highlighting the enhanced production capabilities at its Bauxite Hills Mine. This milestone contributes to a year-to-date shipment total of 4.45 million WMT.

