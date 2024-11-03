Metro Mining Sets New Bauxite Shipment Record

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has set a new monthly shipment record by delivering 793,420 wet metric tonnes (WMT) of bauxite in October 2024, marking an increase of 2% from the previous month and 18% compared to October 2023. Despite operational challenges, the company also achieved a new daily transhipment record, highlighting the enhanced production capabilities at its Bauxite Hills Mine. This milestone contributes to a year-to-date shipment total of 4.45 million WMT.

