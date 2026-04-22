Metro Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $246.6 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $220.0 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $5.113 billion from $4.909 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246.6 Mln. vs. $220.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $5.113 Bln vs. $4.909 Bln last year.

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