Metro Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$323 million, or C$1.48 per share. This compares with C$296.2 million, or C$1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$331.8 million or C$1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to C$6.871 billion from C$6.651 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$323 Mln. vs. C$296.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.48 vs. C$1.31 last year. -Revenue: C$6.871 Bln vs. C$6.651 Bln last year.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.37 per share.

