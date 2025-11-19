Metro Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$217.0 million, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$219.9 million, or C$0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$246.0 million or C$1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to C$5.109 billion from C$4.938 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$217.0 Mln. vs. C$219.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.00 vs. C$0.98 last year. -Revenue: C$5.109 Bln vs. C$4.938 Bln last year.

