Metro Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$226.3 million, or C$1.05 per share. This compares with C$259.5 million, or C$1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$248.7 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to C$5.285 billion from C$5.117 billion last year.

Metro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$226.3 Mln. vs. C$259.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.05 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue: C$5.285 Bln vs. C$5.117 Bln last year.

