METRO Enters Into Delisting Agreement With Majority Shareholder EP Global Commerce

February 05, 2025 — 07:50 pm EST

(RTTNews) - METRO AG said that it has entered into a delisting agreement with its majority shareholder, EP Global Commerce GmbH (EPGC), a holding company controlled by Daniel Kretinsky, which holds approximately 49.99% of the voting rights in METRO AG. EPGC has committed to offering METRO AG shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares not already owned by EPGC for a cash consideration of 5.33 euros per tendered ordinary and preference share as part of the delisting acquisition offer.

The agreement stipulates that METRO AG will apply for the revocation of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period of the delisting offer.

Following the delisting, EPGC intends to take METRO AG private by implementing structural measures pursuant to stock corporation law. Additionally, METRO AG and EPGC have agreed that EPGC will not enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement with METRO AG within the 18 months following the completion of the delisting, provided that METRO does not request financial support from EPGC.

