Metro Bank Holdings Reaffirms All Guidance For FY25

(RTTNews) - Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO.L) on Wednesday reported continued growth in underlying and statutory profitability. Reaffirming all guidance for full-year 2025 and beyond.

The company reported exit net interest margin at September 2025 of 3.03%, already within full-year guidance range of 3.00%-3.25%.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Frumkin said: "Our positive momentum has continued in the third quarter, as we delivered strong financial performance and increased lending in our key target areas of Corporate, Commercial and SME, and Specialist Mortgages. As well as our successful asset rotation into these sectors, we have the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank, and our exit Net Interest Margin is already within full year guidance range."

