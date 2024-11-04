News & Insights

Metrics Master Income Trust Updates Dividend Details

November 04, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has updated its dividend distribution announcement, detailing that the payout relates to the financial period ending October 31, 2024. The distribution concerns ordinary units fully paid, with a record date set for November 1, 2024. This update reflects an amendment to a prior announcement made on October 25, 2024.

