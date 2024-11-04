Metrics Master Income Trust Updates Dividend Details

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has updated its dividend distribution announcement, detailing that the payout relates to the financial period ending October 31, 2024. The distribution concerns ordinary units fully paid, with a record date set for November 1, 2024. This update reflects an amendment to a prior announcement made on October 25, 2024.

