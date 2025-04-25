MetLife's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at $50.6 billion by market cap, New York-based MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) provides various services related to insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management. Its offerings include a wide range of insurance, annuities and capital market products, with operations spanning the Americas, the Indo-Pacific and EMEA.

The financial giant is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MET to report an adjusted EPS of $1.99 , up 8.7% from $1.83 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has met or surpassed Street’s earnings projections twice over the past four quarters, it has missed the estimates on two other occasions.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, MET’s earnings are expected to come in at $9.11 per share, marking a 12.3% increase from $8.11 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further surge 12.7% year-over-year to $10.27 per share.

MET stock prices have gained 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.2% gains and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 17.3% surge during the same time frame.

MetLife’s stock prices dropped 1.6% in the trading sessions after the release of its disappointing Q4 results on Feb. 5. The company’s premium collection during the quarter experienced a notable boost, growing at 5.8% year-over-year to $14.5 billion. However, MetLife observed a notable increase in derivative losses, leading to its overall topline dropping 1.9% year-over-year to $18.7 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income remained flat at $1.4 billion, and its adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share missed the consensus estimates by 2.4%, making investors jittery.

Nonetheless, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s long-term prospects. The consensus view on MET remains bullish with a “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” As of writing, the stock is trading notably below its mean price target of $92.31.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.