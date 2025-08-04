MetLife to Report Q2 Earnings: What Do Key Estimates Say?

Leading global insurer MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.19 per share on revenues of $18.4 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has improved over the past 30 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $74.8 billion, implying a rise of 2.4% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $8.96, calling for a jump of around 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MET beat the consensus estimate for earnings in one of the last four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being negative 1.9%.

MetLife, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MetLife, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MetLife, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for MET

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MetLife this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MET’s Q2 Results?

Rising adjusted group benefits revenues are expected to buoy MetLife’s second-quarter results. Improving operations in the international markets, especially in Asia and Latin America, is a major positive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total adjusted group benefits for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. Improving profits from Asia and Latin American operations are expected to have positioned the company for significant growth from the year-ago period. Favorable underwriting and improved variable investment income are likely to have aided the Asia segment, while the Latin America business is expected to have gained from higher volumes.

Adjusted earnings from the Latin America business are likely to have witnessed 0.4% year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to MetLife's year-over-year growth. However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have partially offset the profit growth levels in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the consensus mark for net investment income is pegged at $5.1 billion, implying a decline of 1.4% year over year.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time:

Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hippo Holdings’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of $0.65 per share, indicating 60.4% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for Hippo Holdings’ revenues is pegged at $115.5 million.

American International Group Inc AIG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International Group’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating 36.2% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.43 per share. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.11 billion. Assurant beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 16%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.