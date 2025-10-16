MetLife Boosts Leave Solutions Suite With Empathy Tie-Up

MetLife, Inc. MET recently teamed up with the leading technology company dedicated to reshaping how individuals prepare for and manage challenging experiences, Empathy. The partnership has resulted in unveiling Leave Support, a user-friendly and supportive digital platform designed to navigate the emotional and practical difficulties of taking a leave of absence from work.

Leave Support will be offered exclusively through MetLife beginning later this year. In guiding employees seamlessly through every stage of the leave journey, the new platform also takes care of their transition to work.

Leave Support will enhance MetLife's My Leave Navigator solution, which equips employees with personalized tools for leave planning, along with expert guidance, educational resources and timely updates throughout their leave experience. The new platform is built to help individuals build consistent daily routines, alleviate stress, improve overall well-being and simplify the claims process—all backed by a dedicated Care Team offering continuous assistance.

The recent initiative seems to be a time-opportune one since a significant number of employees take time off from work due to health-related reasons and navigating the process can be daunting. From submitting claims to managing both physical and emotional recovery, the experience often feels tedious. Without adequate support, recovery can take longer, leading to prolonged absences from the workplace.

Offering meaningful support during leave not only helps employees heal more effectively but also strengthens their ability to return with confidence. Therefore, MetLife can capitalize on the prevailing scenario through Leave Support.

Benefits of the Recent Move to MetLife

The platform launch reflects MetLife’s sincere efforts to enhance its disability and leave solutions suite for employers and their teams. This move further strengthens the bond shared between MET and Empathy, which began with the introduction of Loss Support in 2022. Loss Support delivers comprehensive care for individuals coping with loss.

Integrating beneficial features, such as the Leave Support platform within its product offerings, is likely to lure more customers to opt for MET’s insurance policies. Needless to say, higher policy sales fetch increased premiums to insurers, which remain the most significant contributor to its top line. MetLife's adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues rose 3.4% year over year in the first half of 2025.

MET’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of MetLife have gained 12.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.3% growth. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

