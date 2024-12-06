Methode Electronics price target raised to $16 from $13 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Methode Electronics (MEI) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Operational improvement continues across multiple fronts, managing through EV volatility is a priority, and data center produced an upside surprise.
