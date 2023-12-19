Methode Electronics Appoints Avi Avula As CEO

(RTTNews) - Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI), Tuesday announced the appointment of Avi Avula as new President and Chief Executive Officer, starting on January 29, 2024.

Avula's appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Donald Duda as President and CEO.

Duda will work with Avula through a three-month transition period, after which Duda will serve as a strategic consultant for a nine-month period.

Avula brings 17 years of electronics industry leadership experience to Methode, and currently serves as the Vice President of Strategy for DuPont's Electronics & Industrial (E&I) business.

Chairman Walter J. Aspatore said, "On behalf of Methode's Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Avi to the Methode team. Avi's appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the right CEO to lead Methode forward. He is a proven executive having led large engineered-product businesses on a global basis that have grown both organically and through acquisition. His strategic, technical, and transformative manufacturing experiences will help drive Methode's innovation and growth initiatives and create value for shareholders."

