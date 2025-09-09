Methode EBITDA Jumps 60%

Key Points Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP financial measure, rose 60% to $15.7 million in Q1 FY2026, Adjusted EBITDA grew despite a 7.0% decline in revenue from Q1 FY2025.

Automotive segment sales declined 21.3% in Q1 FY2026, deepening operating losses, while the Industrial segment became the largest by revenue and Operating income and margin for the Industrial segment increased compared to the prior-year period.

Management reaffirmed its outlook to double EBITDA in FY2026, as restructuring efforts and market diversification continue, but cut the quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.07 per share in Q1 FY2026.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), a global manufacturer of mechatronic and electronic solutions serving the automotive, industrial, and interface markets, released its fiscal first quarter 2026 results on September 9, 2025. The announcement highlighted both meaningful progress in operating execution and continued financial pressures, especially in its Automotive business. Revenue for the first quarter fell to $240.5 million, with ongoing losses, but operating margins and cash flow improved. Management reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook despite lower projected sales. The quarter showed improvement in several operational metrics alongside a significant decline in the dividend.

Metric Q1 FY2026(13 weeks ended Aug 2, 2025) Q1 FY2025(13 weeks ended July 27, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.22) $(0.31) 29.0 % Revenue $240.5 million $258.5 million (7.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA $15.7 million $9.8 million 60.2% Free Cash Flow $18.0 million $(2.7 million) $20.7 million Net Debt(as of quarter end) $202.3 million $214.0 million (-5.5 %)

About Methode Electronics and its Business Focus

Methode Electronics delivers products for customers across automotive, data center, industrial equipment, and related markets. It specializes in mechatronic devices, which integrate mechanical and electronic components. Its offerings include LED lighting systems, power distribution devices for cloud computing infrastructure, sensor-based controls, and interface panels used in consumer and industrial applications.

Recently, the company has prioritized reducing its dependency on the Automotive market. Management has focused on market diversification, investing in innovation for high-demand areas like data center power solutions and off-road lighting, while aiming to improve efficiency and streamline its supply chain. Success depends on scaling non-automotive revenues, managing costs, and maintaining product innovation to broaden its customer base and reduce single-sector or customer risk.

Quarterly Review: Financial Performance and Key Developments

During Q1 FY2026, Methode's total revenue dropped 7.8% compared to the prior-year period. This decline was largely due to expected decreases in Automotive volumes, particularly in North America, as electric vehicle (EV) and legacy program orders continued to fall. Automotive segment revenue declined 21.3% in Q1 FY2026, while the operating loss in this segment deepened to $12.5 million from $5.7 million a year ago.

The Automotive decline tied directly to delays and cancellations of EV and legacy OEM programs, including lower volumes with manufacturers like Stellantis. Management noted these expected headwinds had been communicated in earlier guidance, with over $100 million in projected full-year sales decline from the sector in FY2026. Efforts to control freight, warranty, and selling/administrative costs helped limit some impact, but not enough to stem the overall loss.

In contrast, the Industrial segment became the largest business unit by revenue, rising 10.8% year-on-year in Q1 FY2026. Operating income for Industrial was $26.5 million in Q1 FY2026, delivering a 21.5 % operating margin compared to 15.2 % the previous year. These gains were driven by growing demand for power products—including data center power distribution systems—and lighting products used in off-road equipment. Growth in the data center business was repeatedly highlighted by management, marking Industrial products as a key area of strength.

Interface segment sales declined 11% in Q1 FY2026, mainly due to lower demand for appliance control panels. However, improved sales mix and product margins led to higher operating income in Interface, which nearly doubled to $3.0 million in Q1 FY2026. This indicates mix improvements and cost control, even as sales volumes declined.

Gross profit matched the prior-year level even with lower sales in Q1 FY2026. Operating income turned positive at the company level in Q1 FY2026 compared to a loss in Q1 FY2025. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved sharply in Q1 FY2026, aided by reductions in accounts receivable and inventory. Net debt dropped 5.5% to $202.3 million at the end of Q1 FY2026 compared to the end of fiscal 2025, with cash and cash equivalents up compared to the year-end figure. Capital expenditures fell to $7.1 million in Q1 FY2026 versus $13.6 million in Q1 FY2025, reflecting disciplined investment.

Foreign currency translation added $7.4 million to revenue in Q1 FY2026, partially offsetting some of the sales decline. Cash conversion improved, with management reporting that free cash flow (non-GAAP) was positive for a third consecutive quarter. This contributed to net debt reduction for the third consecutive quarter (non-GAAP) as of Q1 FY2026.

Management stated this reduction was needed for compliance with lending agreement covenants and to align the payout with peer companies, reinforcing a more conservative capital stance.

Products, Segments, and Business Dynamics

Methode's primary product families include power distribution units for data centers and industrial applications, LED lighting systems for vehicles and off-road equipment, electronic sensor controls, and interface solutions for appliances and commercial consoles.

Management continues to invest in product launches across both Industrial and Automotive applications, stating a record number of new launches in the window for this and the coming fiscal year. This expansion in launch activity is seen as critical to driving future growth and offsetting core headwinds in legacy automotive markets. The company remains focused on technological innovation and actively invests in research and development to maintain its edge across markets.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Methode's management reiterated its full-year FY2026 outlook, maintaining the target to double EBITDA (non-GAAP) to a $70–$80 million range, even as total sales are projected to fall by about $100 million to between $900–$1,000 million. The company expects second-half revenue to be stronger than the first half of FY2026 as new industrial and power products ramp up. This maintained guidance signals confidence in the company's ability to double EBITDA, despite lower sales. No change was made to the previously revised dividend policy.

Looking forward, areas to watch include continued execution in the Industrial data center business, the pace and success of new product launches, and further progress in working capital efficiency. Investors should monitor Automotive market demand and segment profitability, as well as ongoing diversification. Management continues to highlight a goal of reducing customer risk and capitalizing on sectors with greater growth visibility, but still faces headwinds in legacy markets and persistent company-level net losses.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

