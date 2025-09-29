Methanex Expands Methanol Bunkering Ops Via Partnerships

Methanex Corporation MEOH recently announced new strategic partnerships, expanding methanol bunkering arrangements in two key maritime fueling hubs, the ARA (Amsterdam–Rotterdam–Antwerp) region and South Korea.

The company is collaborating with TankMatch in the ARA region to provide barge-to-ship methanol bunkering, building on an arrangement previously made between OCI Global and UniBarge, which it acquired through the OCI purchase. In South Korea, Methanex is partnering with Alpha Maritime and Hyodong Shipping to enable last-mile bunkering operations.

These partnerships strengthen the company’s role in leading the marine energy transition, allowing safe and reliable methanol fueling of two of the world’s busiest trade corridors. Leveraging MEOH’s expertise in local bunkering operators, combined with the reliable global supply chain, it will be able to provide a fully integrated and end-to-end methanol fuel solution. Methanex has also developed a comprehensive safety package and technical guidance for bunkering operators and shipping companies by utilizing its experience with methanol-fueled tankers operated through subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping.

As demand for low-carbon methanol rises, Methanex continues to expand its logistics and supply chain to meet regulatory requirements, enabling the best shipping standards. The partners have also expressed confidence in this new arrangement and are looking forward to bringing their expertise to the table.

MEOH’s shares have lost 2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 27.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MEOH’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MEOH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

