Methanex Corporation Enhances Financial Structure

November 29, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation has entered into an indenture agreement with The Bank of New York Mellon, enhancing its financial structure. This development could influence Methanex’s stock performance by providing a more robust financial backing. Investors might find this move significant as it strengthens Methanex’s position in the market.

