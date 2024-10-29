Meteoric Resources: Promising Outlook for Caldeira Project

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has reported promising financial prospects for its Caldeira Rare Earth Project in Brazil, positioning it as one of the lowest cost producers globally. The project boasts impressive metrics with a pre-tax NPV of $1.403 billion and a rapid payback period of just over two years, supported by its high-grade rare earth resources and efficient processing methods. With a strong cash position and successful capital raising, Meteoric is well-equipped for further exploration and development, making it an attractive focus for investors in the rare earth sector.

