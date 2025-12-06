Meteoric Resources (METOF) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 0.25

The average one-year price target for Meteoric Resources (OTCPK:METOF) has been revised to $0.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.17 to a high of $0.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.24% from the latest reported closing price of $0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meteoric Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METOF is 0.54%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SETM - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 6,517K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 75.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METOF by 494.05% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 2,255K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares , representing a decrease of 113.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METOF by 16.45% over the last quarter.

