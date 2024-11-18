News & Insights

Meteoric Resources Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 18, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has appointed Stuart Gale as the new Managing Director and CEO, with Andy Thomson stepping in as CFO. This management shake-up is part of the company’s strategy to focus on the advancement of the Caldeira Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project, aiming to strengthen its position in the rare earth materials market. The changes reflect Meteoric’s commitment to project delivery and strategic growth.

