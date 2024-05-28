Metech International Faces Legal Challenge Over Meeting

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited has announced that following a previous notification, a court application by Solitaire LLP seeks to invalidate a recent Extraordinary General Meeting and its resolutions, and to reinstate Ng Cheng Huat as a director. A case conference is scheduled for June 13, 2024, while the company is currently seeking legal advice on the matter.

For further insights into SG:V3M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.