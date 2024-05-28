News & Insights

Stocks

Metech International Faces Legal Challenge Over Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited has announced that following a previous notification, a court application by Solitaire LLP seeks to invalidate a recent Extraordinary General Meeting and its resolutions, and to reinstate Ng Cheng Huat as a director. A case conference is scheduled for June 13, 2024, while the company is currently seeking legal advice on the matter.

For further insights into SG:V3M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.