Metcash downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Metcash (MCSHF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of A$3.40, down from A$4.10. While the firm continues to believe in the long term prospects for Hardware & Tools, conditions are still deteriorating and the earnings trough could deepen, the analyst tells investors following the company’s “disappointing update.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCSHF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.