METC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.27, changing hands as low as $17.75 per share. Ramaco Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of METC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, METC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.2424 per share, with $57.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.00.

