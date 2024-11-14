MetaWorks Platforms rebrands to Waste Energy

MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) announces the completion of its rebranding to Waste Energy (WAST) Corp, reflecting its strategic shift in focus towards becoming a waste-to-energy conversion Company. Effective Nov 5th, 2024, the company’s ticker symbol on the OTC Market has changed from MWRK to WAST. The transformation to Waste Energy Corp underscores the company’s pivot from digital platforms to tackling the pressing environmental issue of waste. Leveraging cutting-edge AI & Pyrolysis technology, Waste Energy Corp aims to revolutionize waste management by converting waste plastics and used tires into clean, renewable diesel fuel thereby reducing landfill waste and providing a new US based source of clean fuel. This pivot aligns with sustainability initiatives and provides a solution that mitigates the twin crises of plastic pollution and carbon emissions. Using AI & Pyrolysis based technologies to facilitate the conversion of non-recyclable waste materials into ultra-low sulfur diesel, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional fuel sources. The process, known as pyrolysis, breaks down waste in an oxygen-free environment, resulting in a cleaner, efficient output that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This strategic rebranding arrives at a time when governments, industries, and consumers are prioritizing eco-friendly practices. Waste Energy Corp’s focus on converting waste into fuel aligns perfectly with market needs and regulatory and political trends pushing for cleaner US based energy sources that reduce waste volume, mostly plastic waste, in landfills. Effective November 5th, 2024 the ticker symbol has changed to WAST. The name change to Waste Energy Corp. is now completed and the Company has launched a new website at www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. Existing shareholders will not be required to take any action as the name and ticker change do not affect the company’s underlying structure.

